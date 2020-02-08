DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 57,710 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,479.23. 1,169,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

