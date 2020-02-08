DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,809 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Eaton by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eaton by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4,241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 3,063,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,714. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.