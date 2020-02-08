DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.21 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 126,304 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,718,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 816,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,187,000 after acquiring an additional 413,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

