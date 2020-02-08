DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $19.43 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,883 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.09. 2,225,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

