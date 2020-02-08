DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.35. 2,257,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

