DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,082 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $7,389,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $579.43. The stock had a trading volume of 600,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,718. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

