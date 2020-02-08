DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 104,367 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,367 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

ADP traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $179.10. 2,287,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,449. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $144.04 and a 12 month high of $180.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

