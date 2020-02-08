DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 331,728 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,728 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

NYSE USB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.