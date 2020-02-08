DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,284,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 94.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of RACE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.76. 257,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

