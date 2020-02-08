Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

DLX stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 877,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 35.92%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,223,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Deluxe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

