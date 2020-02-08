Deutsche Bank Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from to in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE GM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in General Motors by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

