Deutsche Bank’s (DB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DB. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NYSE DB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 5,954,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,875. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 68.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

