Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Trading Down 1.4%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 58,999 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 121,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) by 2,665.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,805 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

