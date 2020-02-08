Digital Gold Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $51.41 or 0.00521190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $182,559.00 and approximately $9.21 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.