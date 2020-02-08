Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), approximately 56,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.05.

About Digitalbox (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.