Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84, approximately 5,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit