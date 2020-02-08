Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $9.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 815,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,549. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

