DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.66-0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.197-15.197 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.
DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Company Profile
