DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.66-0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.197-15.197 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Get DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR alerts:

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.