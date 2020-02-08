Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $692.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.41 million. Donaldson reported sales of $703.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Donaldson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Donaldson by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 86,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Donaldson by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 190,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,815. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

