Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $56,927.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Tidex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.