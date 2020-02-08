Dreamcoin (DRM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $18,564.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,571,886 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

