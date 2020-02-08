DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. DTE Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.47-6.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.18.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.72. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.