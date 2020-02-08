Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $316,000 Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of PCH opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

