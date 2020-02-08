Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.21. 117,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,884. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

