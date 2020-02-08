Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $579.43. 600,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $589.70 and its 200-day moving average is $551.25. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.