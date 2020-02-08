Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 920.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 107,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 96,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 680,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,534. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

