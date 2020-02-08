Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 2,747,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,043. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

