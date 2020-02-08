Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.33. 2,264,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

