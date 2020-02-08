Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 357 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.