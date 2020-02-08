e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.

ELF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. 1,118,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,894.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

