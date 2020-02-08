e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,280. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,894.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $8,733,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $5,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,436,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $3,583,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

