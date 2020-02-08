E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.39 ($12.08).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €10.68 ($12.42). The company had a trading volume of 8,078,928 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.19. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

