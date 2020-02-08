E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.39 ($12.08).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €10.68 ($12.42). The company had a trading volume of 8,078,928 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.19. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

