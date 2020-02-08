Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 12,843,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,848,196. The company has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

