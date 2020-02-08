Eastern Bank Sells 1,469 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 8,027,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

