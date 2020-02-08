easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,440 ($18.94) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.84).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,409.57 ($18.54).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,510.50 ($19.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,445.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,224.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.