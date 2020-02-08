easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Societe Generale upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,440 ($18.94) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.84).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,409.57 ($18.54).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,510.50 ($19.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,445.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,224.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit