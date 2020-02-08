Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 3,063,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,714. Eaton has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Eaton by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.