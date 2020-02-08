eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $271,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in eBay by 20.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 493,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,538 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,453. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.