Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

NYSE:EW traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,222 shares of company stock worth $29,963,163 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

