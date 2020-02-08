Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIGR. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Gilford Securities assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an average rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.74.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

