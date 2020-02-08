Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ELD stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$8.88. 493,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.50. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

