Electra (ECA) Price Up 27.1% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Electra has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $1,862.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, CoinBene and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,519,907,875 coins and its circulating supply is 28,652,751,322 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.