Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,361 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $43,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

