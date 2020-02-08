Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 649,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 481.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Energizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 563,856 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

