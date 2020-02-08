Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.85. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 24,822 shares traded.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter.

About Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

