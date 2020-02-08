Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,235,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

