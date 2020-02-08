EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.43-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 274,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,920. EnerSys has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $78.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.