Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 640,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 258,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

