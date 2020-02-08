Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,218.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

