Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

