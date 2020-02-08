Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,449,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after buying an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

